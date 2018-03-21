Hurts Donuts opens first shop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular doughnut shop is now open in Oklahoma City.

Hurts Donuts is known for its wild menu options that combine flavors into delicious sweet treats.

“Hurts Donut is the rebel of all donuts! Each unique flavor, a love letter to our customers. Our donuts break all the rules with their uniform-free toppings and amped up flavors!” the company’s website read.

When the donut shop opened its first store in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning, a crowd was already waiting to be the first into the store.

Hurts Donuts is located at 601 N.W. 23rd St. in Oklahoma City, and it is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.