“I thought my house was going to burn,” Grass fire burns more than 100 acres in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A grass fire that burned 150 acres kept residents near Dibble from their home most of Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters said they don’t know how the fire started. It was called into 911 just before 4 p.m.

When crews arrived, they cleared nearby houses in the fire’s path, but no one was home. Later, those residents weren’t allowed back into their homes until almost 6 p.m.

“I raced here to get my dogs and all my valuable stuff,” said resident Jesse Edgmon. “Looks pretty burnt, it’s pretty bad. I’m happy it missed our houses though.”

Crews from the Dibble Volunteer Fire Department were the first to respond. They almost had the fire contained until Asst. Chief Brad England said unpredictable weather stepped in.

“We had a pretty tremendous wind switch at the time the wind was blowing out of the west,” England said, “and it switched to go forcing the fire northwest.”

Nearly 20 fire vehicles were called out from all over the county to help snuff it out.

“Us being volunteer, we’re fortunate to have surrounding departments that we can pull resources out of,” England said. The fire was contained about an hour after the first crews arrived. “We have five departments here and we got it knocked down pretty good as soon as we started getting the resources we needed.”

Edgmon is relieved his home was protected.

“I thought my house was going to burn,” he said.

After the fire was contained, crews stay on site to make sure the hot spots don’t reignite.

“We’ve got a few trees that have fire up in it, they’re hollow,” England said.