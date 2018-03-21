× IQ results push back criminal proceedings for Oklahoma teen

TULSA, Okla. – An attorney for an Oklahoma teenager facing murder and rape charges says there are concerns about the teen’s competency to stand trial.

The Tulsa World reports that Assistant Public Defender Marny Hill had a Monday arraignment on two cases for 16-year-old Deonte James Green taken off the schedule after she became aware of an Office of Juvenile Affairs evaluation that determined Green’s IQ is significantly below what’s generally accepted in criminal cases.

Hill says she’s planning to request a hearing to determine whether Green is legally competent to stand trial in either case.

Green is accused in the shooting death of Broken Arrow teacher Shane Anderson and the reported rape of an elderly woman. He’s also accused of robbing two fast food restaurants and breaking into an east Tulsa residence.