Man arrested after being caught with loaded gun at Oklahoma high school campus

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is behind bars after allegedly being caught on a high school campus with a weapon.

Around 10:40 a.m. on March 16, campus police at Putnam City West High School stopped a man who was handing out flyers to anyone entering the school’s driveway.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers say when they confronted 61-year-old Don Michael Gamble, he refused to leave.

“He claimed he was on public property, the First Amendment and federal law gave him the right to be there,” the affidavit states.

After debating with officers, Gamble was placed under arrest for failing to leave an institution of learning.

As he was being taken into custody, the affidavit states that officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver with 12 extra rounds of ammunition in his backpack.

Gamble was arrested on complaints of failure to leave a learning institution, interfering with peaceful conduct at an institution, possession of a firearm on school property and returning to an institution after being ordered to leave.