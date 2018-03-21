Man arrested after suspect hit with vehicle during alleged assault

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man is facing several charges after a burglary suspect was killed late last year.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 21, investigators say the victims had just arrived at work and were going through the gates in the 1800 block of S. Santa Fe when they were approached by the suspects.

According to court documents, when one of the victims was trying to unlock the gate, he was confronted by three masked men.

“They saw three men inside the fenced area of the business, three men that did not belong there,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

“Two of the suspects were armed with baseball bats, and the third had a handgun,” the court documents state.

Investigators say one of the victims was assaulted with a baseball bat, while his coworker was still inside her vehicle.

"The female inside the vehicle saw what was going on. At some point, while she was in the vehicle, she actually ran over one of the suspects,” Knight said.

Court documents claim that one of the suspects was hitting her window with a bat, while another suspect was pointing a gun at her.

In an attempt to get away, the woman put the vehicle in reverse and ran over one of the masked men.

At that point, the other alleged suspects ran from the scene.

The injured suspect, identified as 19-year-old Koryaun Dejohn Jackson, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, detectives identified one of the other suspects as 35-year-old Terron Johnson.

A witness reportedly told detectives that Johnson and the other suspects were hired to assault the female victim.

Johnson was arrested on complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony, second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.