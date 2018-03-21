Men accused in violent home invasion charged with rape, shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A pair of suspects accused in a violent home invasion and rape are now facing charges for the crime.

Late last month, a woman was returning home in the 6300 block of W. Wilshire Blvd. after dropping off her children at school when she noticed two men in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the men told her they were having car issues, which is when she went to find her husband.

“The two men were standing at the door, actually forced their way in,” Knight said. “Both people were assaulted, the male and the female were assaulted. The male was shot multiple times.”

Officials said the female victim was also raped.

After the alleged suspects left, the woman drove her husband to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he is expected to survive.

Once a sketch was released of the alleged suspects, police arrested 21-year-old Estevon Martin.

Several days later, authorities say 20-year-old Donnyll Dailey was taken into custody in North Carolina by members of the United States Marshals Service Task Force.

Now, the men have officially been charged.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged Martin and Dailey with assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree rape, forcible oral sodomy and kidnapping.