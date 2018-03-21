Missing Ada woman’s body found by rancher

ALLEN, Okla. – The body of a woman who went missing last month was found by a rancher last week.

26-year-old Britney Gomez was reported missing in February after her sister had not heard from her in a week.

“They talked to Britney’s husband and they were informed that she had been missing since the early morning hours of February the 11th,” said Ada Police Detective Brian Engel.

Britney’s husband, William Gomez, told police he didn’t think much of it because Britney had left home before for several weeks and then returned. He says that is the reason he did not file a missing persons report.

“They went to sleep and he told officers he woke up about 3:30 in the morning on the 11th and she was gone,” Engel told KXII.

Ada police say a rancher found her body last week near the Kullihoma Grounds, about 12 miles east of Ada, while he was checking cattle.

According to KTEN, the medical examiner’s office identified the remains as Gomez’s.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.