Monument honoring Gen. Robert E Lee removed from outside Tulsa school

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma school district is one step closer to renaming an elementary school that was named after a Confederate general.

After the deadly protests in Charlottesville, a petition appeared on Change.org to rename Lee Elementary School in Tulsa.

“No one wants to see Tulsa be the next Charlottesville. There’s not much we can do to fight against White Supremacists in America, but this is something we CAN do. We have control over who we glorify,” the petition states.

The Tulsa Public School District voted on March 15 to change the name of Lee Elementary. However, a new name has not been decided.

On Tuesday morning, a monument in honor of Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from outside of the school.

The stone pillar on the monument reads, “Lee School In honor of Gen. Robert E Lee Sept. 18, 1918.”

According to KJRH, crews cut it out of the sidewalk and removed it from school grounds. The Tulsa Historical Society said it hopes to be given the monument to add to its collection of artifacts.