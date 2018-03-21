× National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum plans events in case of teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As teachers prepare for a possible walkout next month, many families are creating their own plans in case schools close.

The Oklahoma Education Association has sought a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t increase teacher and staff pay.

Schools across the state have announced that they will close their doors if the walkout occurs.

In response, several organizations said they would open their doors to help care for children who have nowhere else to go.

In addition to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Science Museum Oklahoma, another museum said it is making its own plans in the event of a walkout.

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum will host daily drop-in activities for children if a walkout occurs.

The activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., are designed for children of all ages and encourage hands-on participation. The activities will be free with museum admission.

Activities include:

Craft Activities: Make a different project to take home each day.

Children will explore a variety of exhibitions and galleries throughout the museum through hands-on, minds-on play. Floor Puzzles: Kids delight over these colorful, oversized floor puzzles of major works from the museum’s collection. Little ones will have big fun piece after piece assembling the finished work of art. These large puzzle pieces are ideal for tiny hands and fun for larger ones too!

Try to find them all and snap a picture of yourself with art or artifact to share with your friends. Gallery Guides: Pick up the Checking in with Kids Guide and Checking in with Students Guide and have fun trekking through the galleries and gardens.

Organizers say the activities will begin on April 2 and will continue throughout the duration of the walkout.

Admission is $12.50 for adults, $9.75 for students with a valid ID and $5.75 for children. Children 5-years-old and under are free.

For more information, visit the museum’s website, or call the (405) 478-2250.