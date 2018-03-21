Oklahoma family’s home a total loss after fire

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A Broken Arrow family’s home is a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday.

FOX 23 reports the family had been in the home for more than 30 years.

The fire broke out Tuesday evening and officials say the home is a total loss.

Fire officials say they responded to the house multiple times before for smaller fires for issues with outlets and power strips.

Family members say they’re just grateful that everyone is okay.

“I have a grandson. He’s everything to me. I couldn’t take it if something happened to him. They’re special. All of them. My ex-wife owns the home, and you know, we’ve remained good friends and raised the kids together. So, you know it would have been a terrible loss if anybody had been hurt or worse,” said one family member.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it was an electrical problem.