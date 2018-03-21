× Oklahoma man dies from injuries after medical incident causes vehicle crash

KANSAS, Okla. – A man has died from injuries after a medical incident caused his vehicle to crash.

It happened near Kansas, Oklahoma on March 10 around 10:15 a.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver was traveling eastbound on the Cherokee Turnpike when he “failed to negotiate a left curve, departed the roadway to the right, struck a speed limit sign then continued on the road side and struck several trees before coming to a rest.”

OHP says the driver was ill at the time of the crash and the cause of the collision was due to a medical incident.

The man was taken to the hospital in poor condition.

OHP says he died from his injuries on March 18.