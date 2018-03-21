× Oklahoma mother arrested after newborn baby found with multiple drugs in system

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother was arrested after her newborn baby was found with multiple drugs in its system.

On February 16, Chelsea Thompson gave birth to a baby in Lawton, Oklahoma, KSWO reports.

Hospital staff discovered the baby tested positive for multiple substances, including opiates, amphetamines and benzodiazepines.

Court documents state the baby was treated for the effects of withdrawals and was placed into protective custody.

On March 15, Thompson was questioned about drugs she took during her pregnancy.

According to KSWO, Thompson admitted to using multiple drugs, including meth, morphine and other prescription pills during her pregnancy.

She also reportedly said she did not receive prenatal care during her pregnancy.

She was arrested and booked into jail for one felony charge of child abuse.

Her bond is set at $50,000.