Oklahoma to receive $27 million for conservation efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY – The U.S Department of the Interior announced that Oklahoma would receive millions in funding to support conservation efforts and outdoor recreation projects.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that the Sooner State would receive $27.6 million in funding from revenue generated by the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act and Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration Act.

Officials say the state will get $7.6 million in sport fish restoration funds, and $19.9 million in wildlife restoration funds.

“Oklahoma sportsmen and women are some of our best conservationists and they contribute billions of dollars toward wildlife conservation and sportsmen access every year through the Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson Acts,” said Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. “For nearly eighty years, states have been able to fund important conservation initiatives thanks to the more than $20 billion that has generated nationwide. Every time a firearm, fishing pole, hook, bullet, motor boat or boat fuel is sold, part of that cost goes to fund conservation. The best way to increase funding for conservation and sportsmen access is to increase the number of hunters and anglers in our woods and waters. The American conservation model has been replicated all over the world because it works.”

The funds are all derived from excise taxes paid by hunters and anglers across the country.

“Revenues generated by the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration acts provides funding to states to protect and conserve our nation’s fish and wildlife heritage today and for generations to come,” said Virgil Moore, President of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies and Director of Idaho Fish and Game. “This funding mechanism serves as the foundation for fish and wildlife conservation in our country.”