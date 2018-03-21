OU finds new home for statues of legendary football coaches

NORMAN, Okla. – Football fans will be greeted by a few new statues beginning next season at the University of Oklahoma.

It’s no secret that OU has had quite a few legendary football players and teams throughout the school’s history.

Fans are used to driving and walking past statues of all of the OU Heisman Trophy winners in Heisman Park.

Now, Sooner faithful will be greeted with statues of a few legendary coaches the next time they head to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

On Wednesday, the University of Oklahoma posted photos of a few statues being placed near the stadium.

The statues of Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops will be set just south of the stadium. All four coaches won at least 100 games in their OU careers.

While three of the statues are already in place, it is expected that the fourth and final statue of Bob Stoops will be unveiled next month.