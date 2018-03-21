× OU instructor charged with second-degree rape

NORMAN, Okla. – An instructor at the University of Oklahoma is on administrative leave after being charged with two counts of rape.

According to online court documents, 27-year-old Kyle Trent Podrecca was charged with two counts of second-degree rape in connection to a case involving a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators allege that Podrecca met the victim while working as a substitute teacher at Westmoore High School.

Podrecca also teaches French at the University of Oklahoma.

“The university has been made aware of the allegations,” a statement from the University of Oklahoma to the Norman Transcript read. “The instructor has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”