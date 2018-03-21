Police searching for woman accused of shoplifting from Cabela’s

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting from the local Cabela’s in the northwest side.

On Tuesday, surveillance photos were released of the woman believed to have been involved in the larceny Friday at the store in the 1200 block of W. Memorial Road.

According to a police report, an employee found walkie-talkie packaging inside a changing room. Surveillance video was reviewed and showed the woman entering the store earlier.

Officials said the woman was seen in the hunting section, where she selected a set of walkie-talkies matching the packaging later found in the changing room. The woman put the set into her shopping cart and covered them up with other merchandise.

According to the report, the woman then went to the changing rooms with the items. She left the changing rooms, and her purse appeared significantly larger.

Officials said that’s when the woman left the store, not attempting paying for the concealed walkie-talkies and abandoning her full shopping cart. She was also recognized from a previous unreported larceny, when she and a man tried to steal Kershaw knives.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 405-235-7300 or submitting a tip online. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.