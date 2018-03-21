President of Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association arrested for driving drunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The president of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association has been arrested for allegedly driving while drunk.

Police said Tim Wigley was arrested Tuesday evening after they responded to a “possible drunk driver” pulling out of a restaurant parking lot near downtown.

According to the police report, the officer observed Wigley’s vehicle sitting in the middle of an intersection while the light was red. When it turned green, he then drove on.

He was pulled over, and police said his eyes were red and he was slurring his speech and refused a breath test.

Wigley was taken to the Oklahoma County jail where police said he was aggressive and uncooperative, at times cursing at officers.

Police said Wigley was involved in another altercation during the booking process and allegedly grabbed an officer by the arm.

Wigley’s Mercedes was impounded, and he has since bonded out of jail.

KFOR reached out to the OIPA and are still waiting for comment.