Suspect in Tulsa standoff surrenders after 15 hours

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma say a Nebraska man wanted on a firearms warrant has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff at a Tulsa motel.

Officials say Rush Lincoln Hembree surrendered to police about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The standoff began about 11 p.m. Tuesday after police surrounded Hembree’s motel room on Tulsa’s eastside.

Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Shane Tuell says a felony warrant from Nebraska involved allegations that 49-year-old Hembree was illegally manufacturing fully automatic weapons. Tuell says Hembree told police during the standoff he had weapons inside the room.

Capt. Dave Roberts says police located Hembree’s vehicle in the motel parking lot and approached it Tuesday night. Roberts says the suspect came out of his room but ran back in when he realized officers were looking for him.