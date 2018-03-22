4 our vets: Oklahoma History Center to honor Vietnam War veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – Veterans of the Vietnam War are getting the recognition they deserve following an act that was signed into law last year.

Last year, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 107 into law. Initially, the bill encouraged citizens to fly the U.S. flag on March 29 to commemorate the service of all Vietnam War veterans.

However, the Oklahoma History Center decided to take it one step further.

The center announced that it will recognize all Vietnam War veterans during an event on March 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The recognition celebration is open to the public at no charge and will include music by the 145th Army Band and dedications from Major General Michael Thompson, retired Major General Myles Deering, retired Brigadier General Pete Costilow and retired Captain Bob Ford.

Visitors will also be able to tour a new exhibit that follows the stories of several Vietnam War soldiers.

The ceremony will take place in the Devon Great Hall at the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.