7 mobile homes destroyed in Yukon fire

YUKON, Okla. - Seven mobile homes have been destroyed following an early-morning fire on the property of a church and school.

"I was notified about 7 o'clock this morning about it," said Hallie Rhoads, a pastor and director at Legacy Academy. "I rushed up here just to make sure it wasn't my main building."

Fortunately, it wasn't the main building of Legacy Academy that caught fire Thursday, but it caused quite a scare.

"It's a series of seven mobile homes," said Batt. Chief Mike Kelley. "Approximately five and a half of them were already completely burned, and the walls collapsed in when we arrived."

Rhoads said the buildings were scheduled to be demolished soon.

"Several years ago, they were purchased for a youth center," Rhoads said. "But the condition they were bought in and the condition they were delivered in - two different things. We never had the money to fix them the way they needed to be."

Right now, fire officials don't know what caused the blaze, but they are investigating it as a suspicious fire.

"It started a grass fire running immediately away from the structure and then, because of the embers, it started another grass fire several hundred yards down wind," Kelley said.

Thankfully, crews got the fire contained before it spread to the main building on the Legacy Academy property. That's why the staff is counting their blessings.

"Thanking God that it didn't spread to this building. That would have been a tremendous loss," Rhoads said. "Thankful it stayed there, didn't spread to any fields or any other homes, especially with the burn ban right now."