75-year-old Oklahoma man finds his biological family

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma man says he has found his biological family 72 years after being adopted.

Tony Tortorici was given up for adoption in Scranton, Pennsylvania in the 1940s.

“She, I guess, was shamed into being an unwed mother and having a child and they kind of sent her away to the St. Joseph’s Center,” Tortorici told KJRH.

When he was 3-years-old, he was adopted by the Tortoricis.

He said it was not until his adoptive parents died that he started looking for his biological family.

In November, he was able to get his birth certificate from Pennsylvania and learned his original name was Charles Joseph Ficarro.

At 75-years-old, he was able to find four siblings through Facebook.

“You don’t know what to expect on the other end of the line,” Tortorici said. “I’m sure John was as hesitant as I was, but once we started communicating to one another and realized ‘Wow, this is for real.'”

Tortorici learned that his biological mother told her other children about him on her death-bed. At that time, they began looking for him.

“If you knew my mother and how much she loved and cared for us… I just can’t imagine what she had to go through to give Tony up for adoption,” Joe Schell, Tortorici’s brother, said.

Now, the siblings talk on the phone, email and chat on Facebook each week.