Affidavit: Man arrested again after allegedly making bomb threat

OKLAHOMA CITY – Less than a week after being arrested for calling 911 dozens of times, an Oklahoma man is back behind bars.

On March 15, officers arrested 63-year-old Richard Holt after he allegedly called 911 more than 30 times in an hour.

Investigators say it all started when Holt called 911 to report a theft, and then continued to call and ask for officers to hurry.

Even when officers were inside his apartment, the report states that they could hear Holt calling 911 and slamming the phone down.

“At no time did [Holt] tell us anything about the larceny, he just kept saying you guys don’t care,” the report states.

Holt was arrested on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer and making false 911 calls.

Several days later, investigators say they recovered pellets, primers, assorted ammo, projectiles and ‘The Anarchist Cookbook’ from a hotel room in Bricktown.

According to the arrest affidavit, the room had been rented to Holt.

The report states that officers learned that Holt had retrieved three rifles from his home and told his wife he was he was going to Bricktown “to get back the property stolen from him.”

A witness at the hotel reportedly told police that Holt told her “S*** is going to break loose around here. I’m going to blow up some s***,” according to the affidavit.

Holt was ultimately arrested on complaints of making a bomb threat and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.