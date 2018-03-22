Agents: Man shot to death after confronting officers with AK-47, handgun

OWASSO, Okla. – Authorities say a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Owasso.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers were called to a disturbance call near 151st East Ave. and 108th Place North in Owasso.

When police arrived at the scene, they were confronted by a man carrying a loaded AK-47 rifle and a handgun.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the officers backed up to their patrol cars for cover as they yelled at the man to drop his weapons.

Investigators say 39-year-old Duane Preciado began walking toward the officers while making threatening comments.

He was shot at least once and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

“Obviously we have to be prepared for this kind of thing in any city, but it’s not something we’re used to dealing here in Owasso,” Owasso Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff told KJRH.

Agents with the OSBI say they will investigate the shooting and give their findings to the district attorney. At that point, the district attorney will determine whether the shooting was justified.