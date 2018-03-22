Dramatic video shows semi-truck hitting school bus carrying special needs students

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. – A school bus driver is being praised for her actions after being hit by a semi-truck in South Carolina.

According to WYFF, Tammy Cummings was driving a school bus for special needs students on Tuesday afternoon when a semi-truck lost control.

Officials say the tractor-trailer ran off the side of the road, hit a power pole, continued driving and crossed the center line, hitting the school bus.

In addition to Cummings, there were four special needs students from Sara Collins Elementary School and Washington Center on board.

Amazingly, no one on the bus suffered serious injuries.

After the crash, Cummings immediately calls authorities to report the crash and tells the children to stay put due to a downed power line.

She is being credited for her quick actions and for keeping the children calm after the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with driving left of center.