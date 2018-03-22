Family blames dog treats for Yorkie’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - From the mountains to the beaches, 4-year-old Zoe the Yorkie loved to travel with the family.

"I carry her in a backpack wherever we go," said owner Becky Hunter.

She might have gone on spring break with Hunter, if not for the unimaginable.

"It’s been a bad few days," Hunter told News 4.

Hunter gave two of her three dogs Golden Rewards Chicken Jerky purchased from a Walmart in Edmond. Within hours, both dogs became violently ill.

"She ate the treat at 10 o'clock. At 2 o'clock, she got up with diarrhea. As soon as the doctor saw her, he told me it wasn't good," Hunter said.

Zoe died less than 24 hours later. Toby, Hunter's other dog, is recovering and should be fine.

Pet Nutritionist Kristy Scott says there have been problems in the past with treats manufactured in China.

"You have to flip it over and look on the little bitty print at the bottom sometimes," Scott warned.

Walmart released a statement the last time there were issues with Golden Rewards in 2015.

"We require our pet food and treat suppliers to meet the highest of food safety standards and remain committed to providing our customers and their pets with safe and affordable foods."

Walmart told News 4 on Thursday that they have not pulled the product off the shelves.

News 4 called the number on the back of a Golden Rewards treat package, but got this voice recording: “At Golden Rewards we are committed to bringing you quality products at a price that saves you money.”

We were never connected to anyone who could answer our questions.

Experts are reminding pet owners to look for the 'Made in U.S.A.' label when buying treats for your four-legged family members.

"You may have to pay more, but it’s worth it. The vet bill is way more expensive than an extra dollar for a bag of treats," Scott said.

And in some cases, the cost can be much greater.