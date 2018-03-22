Former Kingfisher CNA charged with caretaker abuse stemming from 2015 incident, AG investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGFISHER, Okla. - A former certified nursing aide at a Kingfisher assisted living facility was charged late last week on one felony count of abuse by a caretaker after an Oklahoma Attorney General's Office investigation of an alleged 2015 incident.

Mary Jean Bobek, 52, of Enid, was charged in Kingfisher County on March 15 with one count of abuse by a caretaker. She has since been arrested.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, Bobek allegedly restrained a resident of the First Shamrock Care Center, 1415 S. Main St., to her wheelchair. The woman, who News 4 is not naming, did not have a physician's order authorizing the use of physical or chemical restraints at the time, according to court documents.

State Department of Health records show Bobek was first issued a long term care aide certificate in 2006 and is currently certified in the state.

The attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Unit began an investigation after it "received information" that Bobek had restrained a resident to her wheelchair using a gait belt, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a resident must provide written consent for use of restraints for fall prevention or positioning purposes, must have quick release and not be used for patients who are bed-ridden. Restraints may only be used on a physician's written order.

When investigators interviewed Bobek in the fall of 2017, who was working at Enid Senior Care in Enid at the time, she told investigators that she sat the patient down in her wheelchair and placed the gait belt around the woman and the wheelchair and used the buckle to secure the belt.

The affidavit says the woman's physician at the facility didn't have a doctor's order for use of physical or chemical restraints.

Bobek is in the Kingfisher County jail. Her bond is set at $10,000.