Google awards $50,000 to four Oklahoma City nonprofits

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four nonprofit organizations across Oklahoma City will get a big boost from Google following a recent competition.

On Thursday, Google announced the winners of the ‘Google.org Impact Challenge Oklahoma City.’ Each of the four winning nonprofit organizations will receive $50,000 to support their work and create economic opportunity in Oklahoma City.

“I am thrilled to celebrate these four organizations that do so much for our community,” said Oklahoma City Mayor-Elect David Holt. “I also salute the many more who submitted ideas and I hope they’ll continue to pursue their efforts. Our community needs their commitment. Google has also been a committed partner for the OKC metro, and today is a further demonstration of their philanthropy. The Google.org Impact Challenge and Grow with Google are two beneficial programs helping to create economic opportunity for our citizens.”

“Google has been proud to call Oklahoma home for more than a decade, and we are honored to help the four winning organizations create lasting economic impact here,” said Andrew Silvestri, Google’s head of community affairs for the Central U.S. “We look forward to seeing the Google.org Impact Challenge winners spark new opportunities for Oklahoma City residents for years to come.”

The winners are as follows:

The Homeless Alliance, Inc. : The Homeless Alliance plans to expand their print magazine, The Curbside Chronicle, into a multimedia content and e-commerce platform. With the grant, they plan to reach new audiences and amplify the voices of people struggling with homelessness, along with employing an additional 20 employees, while increasing paper sales by 20 percent.

Sunbeam Family Services, Inc.: Sunbeam will use their grant help 15 parents from under served communities earn a certification that allows them to work in early education. Parents will earn wages 65 percent higher than minimum wage while helping children in their communities.

YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City : The YMCA will use their grant to cultivate more talent in Oklahoma City by adding new schools to their program and supporting 800 additional students for a full year.

ReMerge of Oklahoma County, Inc.: ReMerge provides an opportunity for employment for formerly incarcerated individuals. The group will use the grant to form partnerships with at least 20 new employers by 2020, enabling individuals to re-enter the workforce and provide new employee pipelines for local businesses.

From March 22 to April 6, the public can vote for which organization they want to receive an extra $50,000.