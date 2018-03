CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Construction on Harrah-Newalla Road will begin Monday, March 26.

Cleveland County officials say asphalt reconstruction on Harrah-Newalla Road from 119th Street to 89th Street will begin on Monday, March 26 and continue until July 26.

The road will be closed to the public in both directions and will remain open to local residents for through traffic only.

All drivers are asked to pay attention to traffic warnings signs and the designated detour routes.