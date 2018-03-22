“I couldn’t believe it,” Grandfather injured after trying to help homeless man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. - A grandfather was injured last week after trying to help a homeless man who said he needed money.

58-year-old Ken says he driving, with his with one-year-old grandson in the backseat, when he saw a young man holding a sign that read, "I have four kids and I need money for food. Please help and God bless."

Ken, who also has four children, said he felt for the stranger and waved at the man so he could give him some spare change.

But, Ken said the man ended up reaching into his van when he saw his wallet.

“Oh, I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

He told FOX 59 that he just left the bank and had $400 to pay his bills and was not going to give up his wallet.

He was able to fight off the panhandler, who left on a bike, but not without a bloody hand.

“He’s got to live with his conscience. It’s got to catch up with him sometime. I got a feeling he’s going to do it to the wrong person and hurt them or they’re going to hurt him,” he said.

Ken says despite the attack, he still has faith that there are people who really do need help, but will be more cautious next time.

“Just be cautious, picky about who you choose and don’t roll your window down more than you have to, to put your hand out,” he said.

Ken says if he sees the man again, he will call police.