Mom faces charges after Facebook video shows baby smoking marijuana

RALEIGH, North Carolina — A North Carolina woman is facing charges after she allegedly posted a video of her one-year-old child smoking marijuana.

Police officers in Raleigh, North Carolina arrested Brianna Lofton, 20, after a video of her one-year-old baby smoking marijuana went viral on Facebook.

The 10-second video shows an adult’s hand holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child’s lips, WGHP reports. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WTVD, the child was inhaling marijuana in the video.

A version of the video was posted by a Facebook user who urged the mother be arrested. It has more than $1 million views.

Lofton is charged with two counts of Felony Child Abuse, Contributing to Delinquency, and Possession of Marijuana.

The baby has been placed in child protective services.

Raleigh police say they launched an investigation after outraged people saw the video on the internet and reported it to police.

In a Facebook post, the police department thanked the public for bringing the video to their attention.

“Big thanks to everyone who posted information about the smoking mother and baby,” the post said. “Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody.”