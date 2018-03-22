Myriad Gardens installing playground equipment for children with special needs

OKLAHOMA CITY – A children’s area at an Oklahoma City attraction will be closed as crews work to make it more accessible for disabled children.

The Myriad Botanical Gardens is a popular stop for families of all shapes and sizes.

However, organizers say families with children may have to wait a few weeks before bringing their little ones to the Children’s Garden.

Officials say the Children’s Garden will be closing on Monday, March 26 for approximately two to three weeks.

During that time, crews will begin upgrading the equipment and installing specially designed playground equipment for children with special needs.

Officials say they received funding from the Thunderbird Telecom Pioneers, which allows them to purchase a new AbilityWhirl- Wheelchair Roundabout.