Officials ask residents to postpone any outdoor burning plans

OKLAHOMA CITY – While it is finally beginning to feel like spring, Oklahoma officials are warning residents to postpone any burning that they have planned.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry says the warm temperatures and dry grass could lead to major issues if a fire were to spark.

As a result, citizens are being asked to postpone all outdoor burning activities for the next few days.

“We are expecting conditions to worsen today as winds increase, temperatures rise, and humidity decreases,” said Mark Goeller, Fire Management Chief for Oklahoma Forestry Services. “Cooperation by the public is greatly appreciated as any new start has the potential to be difficult to suppress, particularly if the fire is burning in heavy fuels.”

A burn ban is in effect for the following counties:

Beaver

Beckham

Canadian

Cimarron

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Haskell

Jackson

Jefferson

Kiowa

Major

Roger Mills

Texas

Washita

Woods

Woodward.