UPDATE: H.E. Bailey Turnpike Norman Spur opens after crews contain grass fire

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A busy turnpike is now open after firefighters contained a large grass fire.

It appears as though a large grass fire burned about 100 acres near Bridge Creek.

Fortunately, it appears as though the fire is under control.

Investigators say smoke was covering the roadway, which forced them to close down a heavily traveled roadway.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the H.E. Bailey Turnpike Norman Spur was closed from mile market 100 to mile marker 107 due to the large fire.