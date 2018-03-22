× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to female driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a female driver.

On March 21, around 8 p.m., a woman called police saying that a man had just exposed himself to her while she was in her car.

The woman said she was southbound on Hudson, near Robert S. Kerr, waiting at a red light, when 27-year-old Deshawn Lewis, walked in front of her vehicle and then up to her driver’s side door.

The woman told police that Lewis then pulled his pants down and exposed his penis to her.

After getting a suspect description, police were able to locate Lewis and take him into custody for indecent exposure and public indecency.