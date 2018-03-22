× Oklahoma City police officer charged after allegedly sending privileged information to non-law enforcement person

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer has been charged after investigators discovered he allegedly provided privileged information to a non-law enforcement person.

In February 2018, a “confidential human source” told investigators that an Oklahoma City police officer, later identified as Sergeant Christopher Shubert, provided them with registration information from a license plate that they had asked the officer to run for them.

According to the affidavit, cell phone records show that on December 17, 2017, the “confidential human source” sent Sergeant Shubert a text message, asking him if he could run a “tag” for them.

Shubert allegedly agreed to run the license plate and sent the individual the name listed on the registration.

“We received confidential information that alleged that he was doing, that there was an individual that received vehicle information,” said Capt. Bo Matthews with Oklahoma City Police. “He used that information and provided it to an unauthorized source and this information that he gave is going to be the type of vehicle it is, who owns the vehicle and where that vehicle is registered.”

Upon the completion of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Shubert, 41, a 13-year veteran of the department, for unlawful custody and dissemination of confidential and privileged information, a misdemeanor, and use of a computer to violate state statutes, a felony.

Officials say Shubert is on paid administrative leave and confirm he was involved in a deadly officer involved shooting back in 2005. However, he wasn’t charged in that incident.