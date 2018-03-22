× Oklahoma man arrested for distributing child pornography

SPRINGER, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested last week for distributing child pornography.

On December 9, 2017, an undercover investigator with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office discovered Dustin Eugene Jolly, 39, was allegedly distributing child pornography on the internet.

After Jolly allegedly sent the undercover agent multiple files of child pornography depicting pre-pubescent girls and boys between December 2017 and March 2018, authorities obtained a search warrant for Jolly’s home.

When investigators questioned Jolly about the images and videos, he allegedly admitted to viewing child pornography for years, court documents state.

Jolly was arrested for distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

If convicted, the 39-year-old could face up to twenty years in prison, and have to register as a sex offender.