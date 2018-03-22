Organizations team up for free computer recycling event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spring is officially here, which means that it’s time to clean out those closets.

Several organizations have teamed up to help Oklahomans recycle some electronics that may be taking up space.

Dell EMC OKC and the Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting a free computer recycling event on Saturday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dell EMC facility, located at 3501 S.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers will accept any brand of computer, monitor, printer or other piece of computer equipment for recycling.

Also, tickets to an Oklahoma City Thunder game will be given out at random to those who bring electronics to the event.