Oklahoma State's men's basketball team had their first season under head coach Mike Boynton come to an end Wednesday night with a 92-84 loss to Western Kentucky in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals.

The Cowboys' crazy season ends at 21-15, one win short of making the NIT Final Four at Madison Square Garden.

Boynton believes this year's team has laid the foundation for future success in the program.

Nikki Kay reports.