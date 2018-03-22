OU Board of Regents: Appointment of new president to happen next week 

After slow warm-up in temps, big drop expected for Easter
NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will be making a “special announcement” next week.

The agenda describes the meeting as “appointment of a President of The University of Oklahoma.”

The special meeting will be held Monday, March 26 at 7:30 a.m. in the Frontier Room in the Oklahoma Memorial Union at OU.

In September 2017, David Boren announced he would be retiring as president of the university.

Boren announced that he plans to retire on June 30, 2018.

“Serving as your president has been the most rewarding period of my life,” Boren said.

