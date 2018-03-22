Parents facing charges after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - A mother and father in Ohio have been charged after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on the front porch of their home.

On February 2, officers were called to the home of Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, for an unresponsive toddler.

Police say Williams left their daughter, Wynter Parker, with her father so she could run errands.

When Williams returned home, she found Wynter on the front porch unresponsive.

She was not wearing a coat, hat or gloves, and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Officials say Dariaun, who works nights, fell asleep.

The medical examiner's office said Wynter died from severe hypothermia.

FOX 8 reports Williams and Dariaun Parker were both charged with felony child endangering.

They are set to appear in court on Friday.