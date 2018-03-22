Police searching for man who allegedly broke into Oklahoma City bar

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a bar and attempted to steal several bottles of liquor.

Around 4:20 a.m. on March 19, officers were called to an alarm at Margarita Island. While on the way to the bar, the bar’s general manager called dispatchers and said he was holding a burglary suspect at gunpoint.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say the suspect had already gotten away from the manager.

According to the police report, the general manager confronted the suspect, who put down all of the bar’s property and jumped a fence.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to have been connected to several burglaries at Margarita Island in the past.

The alleged suspect is a black male with a mustache, and he reportedly told the manager that he is homeless.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.