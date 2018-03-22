Seven mobile homes destroyed in fire in metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Seven mobile homes were destroyed in a fire in the metro overnight.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in the 700 block of N. Cemetery Rd.

When fire crews arrived on scene, firefighters found seven mobile homes adjacent to one another had caught fire.

Officials say five of the homes had already burned and collapsed by the time firefighters arrived. The other two homes were well-involved in flames.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters determined about the fire caused about $70,000 in damages.

The homes were on the property of Legacy Academy, a local church and school.

“I was notified about 7 o’clock this morning about it. I rushed up here, just to make sure it wasn’t my main building,” said Hallie Rhoads with Legacy Academy. “Thanking God that it didn’t spread to this building. That would have been a tremendous loss.”

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

All of the mobile homes were vacant.

Firefighters on scene told News 4 the fire is suspicious.

Officials are investigating what started the fire.