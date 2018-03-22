“Some of the cells have no electric,” Former inmate describes conditions of Oklahoma County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a place he’s been before and he says it’s not suitable for anyone — the Oklahoma County Jail.

“They have no consideration at all for the inmates in general there,” said a former inmate, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation.

“On the 10th floor, approximately 10A, no electric,” he said. “Some of the cells have no electric, wires hanging out of the ceiling.”

He also says the building is infested with mold.

News 4 went to the jail to figure out what’s going on.

The sheriff’s office says it’s working with a budget of $34 million — which is very small for an operation of its size.

“Since Sheriff Taylor has taken over, we've done a lot of stuff in the pods, trying to replace electrical systems,” said Mark Opgrande with the sheriff’s office. He says the low budget has contributed to the building’s disrepair.

The budget includes $8 million for inmate health and another $2 million to feed inmates. But, there is no direct tax revenue system in place for the sheriff’s department or the jail.

Some operations in the jail have had to relocate due to mold. The kitchen was in the basement, but is now in the inmate intake area.

“It is the kitchen, the temporary kitchen and it`s been that way for about a year now while they do their mold remediation on the old kitchen down in the basement,” said Opgrande.

Soon, the water will be shut off to the entire facility as valves are replaced. 11,000 bottles of water will be brought in for the inmates and buckets of water will be used to help flush toilets.

So far, we haven’t received a comment from the county commissioner.