Four members of the Oklahoma City Thunder visited the OKC Zoo on Thursday.

Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Steven Adams, and Raymond Felton all spent some time at the zoo, getting to visit the aquatic area, the elephants, and the large cats.

The players got to help out with training the sea lions and got a behind the scenes look at the elephant exhibit.