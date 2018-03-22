White House shakeup continues as Trump tweets another big staff change

WASHINGTON – Another big shakeup within the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster has agreed to resign, a White House official announced on Thursday.

“The two have been discussing this for some time. The timeline was expedited as they both felt it was important to have the new team in place, instead of constant speculation,” the official said. “This was not related to any one moment or incident, rather it was the result of ongoing conversations between the two.”

McMaster will be replaced by John Bolton, Trump tweeted:

“I pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/19.”