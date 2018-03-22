Tulsa County DA: Number of animal cruelty cases increasing each year

TULSA, Okla. – The number of animal cruelty cases in the Tulsa area is on the rise, according to Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

“When you’re picking on something that cant even defend itself, it’s much the same as what child abuse is,” Kunzweiler told FOX 23.

He says the number of animal cruelty cases, that have been prosecuted in the last year, has increased.

Year Number of charges presented 2015 12 charges 2016 16 charges 2017 36 charges 2018 5 charges since March 21, 2018

Kunzweiler says he is thinking about having a special prosecutor look at the cases.