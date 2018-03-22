Woman arrested after bodies of newborn twins found in suitcase on road

ARKANSAS – A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after the bodies of newborn twins were found in a suitcase last month.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office says on February 16, the bodies of a boy and girl, approximately 32 to 34 weeks in the gestation period, were found inside a purple suitcase on a road in Arkansas.

A report from the Arkansas State Crime lab determined the babies were born deceased in the womb and there were no illegal substances in their system.

Officials say they followed up on “numerous leads,”which led them to Keysheonna Reed.

She was arrested and faces two counts of abuse of a corpse.