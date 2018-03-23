12 indicted following investigation into meth distribution across Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Authorities indicted 12 people following a six-month investigation into meth distribution across eastern Oklahoma.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that 12 people were indicted for meth distribution.

According to FOX 23, the indictments accuse the defendants of using violence to collect drug money, to prevent the theft of their drugs and to intimidate people into keeping their operation secret.

Officials say 10 of the 12 suspects are in custody, but authorities are still searching for 59-year-old Carl Cushing and 26-year-old Megan Watkins.