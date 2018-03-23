4 the weekend: Farm fun and the circus

Many families are trying to get in some last minute spring break fun!

A perfect spot to do this is at Orr Family Farm.

Enjoy the Farm Fun Yard and Hay Mountain, along with the Animal Barn, Pedal Cars, and Jumping Pillows.

You can also take a ride around the farm on the train.

Check it out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and pay regular farm admission to get in on all of the fun.

And, it’s time for the circus! The India Shrine Circus is at the Jim Norick Arena at the fairgrounds until Sunday.

See high-flying acrobatics, clowns, lions, tigers, and elephants!

Or, head to the Oklahoma History Center for Cowboy Round-Up Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring the whole family and see cowboy reenactors and a chuckwagon bring the cattle drive era back to life.

Wear your best cowboy duds and take part in some hands-on activities like rope-making and dutch oven cooking.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on News 4.