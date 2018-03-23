61-year-old man killed in car crash in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A 61-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Midwest City.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say a 61-year-old man was driving westbound on N.E. 23rd St in the 7300 block when he drove off the road and crashed into a culvert.

The man’s 1989 Oldsmobile hit a light pole and flipped at least twice, officials said.

When officers arrived at the wreck, they found the driver unresponsive.

He was taken to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has not been identified at this time because next-of-kin has not been notified.

“All indicators at this time lead investigators to believe the accident could have been medically related,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “We have spoken to the man’s roommate and he explained the victim had an accident about a year ago with similar circumstances and those were possibly associated with some type of seizure,” Clabes added.

The victim was transferred to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office where it will be determined the cause and manner of death.